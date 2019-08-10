Mets' Tim Tebow Reportedly out for Season with Finger Laceration Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Syracuse Mets outfielder Tim Tebow will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a "deep cut" on his left pinkie in July.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported the update Saturday and noted the New York Mets expect Tebow, a former NFL quarterback who switched to baseball in 2016, will return to the organization in 2020.

