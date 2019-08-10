Mets' Tim Tebow Reportedly out for Season with Finger Laceration Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

ALLENTOWN, PA - MAY 02: Tim Tebow #15 of the Syracuse Mets in action during a AAA minor league baseball game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on May 1, 2019 at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Syracuse Mets outfielder Tim Tebow will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2019 season after suffering a "deep cut" on his left pinkie in July.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported the update Saturday and noted the New York Mets expect Tebow, a former NFL quarterback who switched to baseball in 2016, will return to the organization in 2020.

                 

