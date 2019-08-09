Nelson Cruz's Hot Streak Derailed as Wrist Injury Lands Twins Slugger on IL

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins will be without Nelson Cruz again, as the designated hitter has landed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist strain, the club announced Friday.

Cruz hurt his wrist Thursday in a 7-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians when he swung and missed on a fastball in the fourth inning.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled right-handed pitcher Cody Stashak from Triple-A Rochester to fill in the 25-man roster.

Nobody can replace what Cruz has brought to the Twins lineup. The 39-year-old is hitting .423 in August with 14 RBI and six home runs, as well as a 1.692 OPS. Since the All-Star break, Cruz has mashed 16 home runs, including two three-homer games.

Overall in 2019—his first season with the Twins—Cruz has a .294 batting average and 1.035 OPS with 76 RBI and 32 home runs.

This marks Cruz's second trip to the IL this year. On May 17, Minnesota placed the six-time All-Star on the 10-day IL with the same injury. He returned to action June 4.

The timing of Cruz's latest wrist strain could be troublesome for the Twins. After Cleveland's win Thursday, the Indians sit just one game behind Minnesota for the American League Central lead.

For Friday's matchup with Cleveland, Miguel Sano will slide to DH for Cruz from his regular third base position.