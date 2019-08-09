Bill Walton to Call White Sox's Game vs. Angels on August 16

Bill Walton raises his hands as he stands with fellow recipients of the annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award before the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Wayne Embry, Candace Parker, and Chris Bosh were also honored. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton will soon add Major League Baseball broadcaster to his extensive resume.

NBC Sports Chicago announced Walton and Jason Benetti will call the Chicago White Sox's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 16.

Walton has been making the rounds in MLB lately. The two-time NBA champion threw out the first pitch at Petco Park before the Colorado Rockies-San Diego Padres game Thursday night.

If that wasn't enough, Walton briefly delayed the game because he was having such a good time interacting with the umpires at home plate:

The magic of Walton in the announcer's booth is you never know what he's going to say.

The White Sox are 51-62 and 18 games back in the American League Central. Bringing a new voice into the broadcast booth is a good way to ensure even casual fans will tune in to hear stories about the Grateful Dead and anything else Walton has on his mind.

