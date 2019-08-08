Braves' Austin Riley Suffers Torn Ligament Injury After Weight Room Accident

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley suffered a partially torn LCL in his right knee during a weight room incident and will visit Dr. James Andrews to determine whether surgery is necessary.

David O'Brien of The Athletic gave an update on Riley's status after he was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

