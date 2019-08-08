Braves' Austin Riley Suffers Torn Ligament Injury After Weight Room Accident

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley runs bases during his home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley suffered a partially torn LCL in his right knee during a weight room incident and will visit Dr. James Andrews to determine whether surgery is necessary.

David O'Brien of The Athletic gave an update on Riley's status after he was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

     

