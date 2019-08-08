WWE SummerSlam 2020 Week Will Be Hosted by Boston at TD Garden

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that SummerSlam will be held in Boston in 2020.

Just days before SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto, WWE revealed that SummerSlam 2020 will take place Aug. 23, 2020. It will be preceded by SmackDown Live on Aug. 21 and NXT TakeOver on Aug. 22 and followed by Raw on Aug. 24.

All four events will be held at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh expressed excitement for the impact SummerSlam and its surrounding activities will have on the city: "On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden. SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event."

Next year will mark the first time SummerSlam has been held in Beantown since 2006, when Edge successfully retained the WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event.

SummerSlam occurred in Los Angeles for six straight years from 2009 to 2014 and then in Brooklyn, New York, for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018.

With SummerSlam moving to Toronto this year and Boston in 2020, it appears it will once again switch locales on a yearly basis, much like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

In addition to hosting SummerSlam once before, Boston has been the home to WrestleMania 14, Royal Rumble 2003 and 2011, and Survivor Series 1993, 2008 and 2013.

Thursday's announcement is significant for multiple reasons, including that it provided a look at the new format for major pay-per-view weekends.

With SmackDown moving from Tuesdays to Fridays in October, the major pay-per-view weekends from that point forward will start with SmackDown and end with Raw rather than starting with TakeOver and ending with SmackDown.

