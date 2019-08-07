NCAA Declines to Implement Injury Reports for Upcoming College Football Season

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The NCAA's Board of Governors (h/t ESPN News Services) revealed that the organization has decided against implementing player availability reports in light of sports betting's increasing legalization around the United States.

An ad hoc committee on sports wagering released its conclusions.

"The ad hoc committee gathered thorough feedback from conference commissioners, athletics administrators, athletic trainers and student-athletes across all three divisions about potential player availability reporting," chair of the Board of Governors and president of The Ohio State University Michael V. Drake stated.

"The membership has significant concerns about the purpose, parameters, enforcement and effectiveness of a player availability reporting model."

The ESPN News Services report, which received contributions from ESPN's Dan Murphy and the Associated Press, noted that the idea was designated for college football.

"The idea to create a standardized injury report, similar to what currently exists in the NFL, came from concern that legalized gambling might provide more temptation for bettors to seek injury information from athletes or other team personnel," the ESPN report read.

Per Ryan Rodenburg of ESPN.com, 10 states have fully legalized sports betting.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.