LeBron James Criticizes NCAA for Creating the 'Rich Paul Rule' for NBA Agents

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 7, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Rich Paul, Ben Simmons, and Miles Bridges attend the Klutch 2019 All Star Weekend Dinner Presented by Remy Martin and hosted by Klutch Sports Group at 5Church on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend)
Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images

LeBron James swiftly criticized the NCAA's new policy detailing requirements for agents looking to represent men's college basketball players considering entry into the NBA draft:

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted the list:

James is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who does not have a college degree. Paul also represents Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

