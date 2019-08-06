LeBron James Criticizes NCAA for Creating the 'Rich Paul Rule' for NBA Agents

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images

LeBron James swiftly criticized the NCAA's new policy detailing requirements for agents looking to represent men's college basketball players considering entry into the NBA draft:

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted the list:

James is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who does not have a college degree. Paul also represents Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and Eric Bledsoe, among others.

