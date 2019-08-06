LeBron James Criticizes NCAA for Creating the 'Rich Paul Rule' for NBA Agents

LeBron James Criticizes NCAA for Creating the 'Rich Paul Rule' for NBA AgentsAugust 7, 2019
LeBron James swiftly criticized the NCAA's new policy detailing requirements for agents looking to represent men's college basketball players considering entry into the NBA draft:
LeBron James @KingJames
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! They BIG MAD 😡 and Scared 😱. Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here. Sorry! Not sorry. 😁✌🏾
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted the list:
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Sources: The NCAA has officially added criteria for agents who wish to represent student athletes testing the waters for the NBA Draft. Criteria: - Bachelor's Degree - Certified with NBPA for a minimum of three years - Take an in-person exam at the NCAA Office in Indianapolis
James is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who does not have a college degree. Paul also represents Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and Eric Bledsoe, among others.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Team USA Camp Squad Pic 🇺🇸
Choose your starting 5️⃣ (📸 h/t @usabasketball)