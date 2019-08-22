Michael Crabtree, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year Contract After Kevin White Release

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree has signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday night.



The move came hours after the team released receiver Kevin White, who was struggling with a hamstring injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Crabtree initially could not come to terms on a deal with Arizona after meeting with them in early August. However, the two sides reportedly hit the negotiating table to bring Crabtree aboard.

Crabtree, 31, caught 54 passes for 607 yards and three touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He also snagged two touchdowns for 38 yards in an AFC wild-card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 10-year veteran has proved a dependable wide receiver since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him 10th overall in 2009. Although he never blossomed into a star, he's been a quarterback's security blanket as a solid possession wideout for the 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Ravens. He has also amassed two 1,000-yard seasons and scored 54 career touchdowns.

Furthermore, Crabtree has only missed three games from 2010-18 outside of an injury-shortened 2013 season, and one was for a fight with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib.

Crabtree may start alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in three-receiver sets. At the very least, he provides reliable depth and will push rookie sixth-round pick KeeSean Johnson.