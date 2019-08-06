The Minnesota Twins Are Legit American League Contenders

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 6, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

The Minnesota Twins are first in the MLB in home runs since the All-Star break and their pitching is stifling batters, making them legit American League contenders. 

Watch the video above for all of the statistics.


Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    All hail Nelson Cruz

    Minnesota Twins logo
    Minnesota Twins

    All hail Nelson Cruz

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score

    Giants Cut Struggling 2B Joe Panik

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Cut Struggling 2B Joe Panik

    Kerry Crowley
    via The Mercury News

    Every Team's Players' Weekend Nicknames 😂

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every Team's Players' Weekend Nicknames 😂

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Best Players' Weekend Nicknames for 2019

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best Players' Weekend Nicknames for 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report