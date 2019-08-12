Watch New Trailer for LaVar, Lonzo Ball's 'Ball in the Family' Season 5

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Rising tensions between LaVar Ball and his son, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, about the future of Big Baller Brand highlight the trailer for Season 5 of the Facebook Watch documentary series Ball in the Family, which premieres Aug. 18.

Here's a look at the complete, drama-filled preview video:

In March, Lonzo told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne an estimated $1.5 million was missing from his personal and business accounts, which led him to sever ties with Alan Foster, a longtime friend of his father's and a minority owner of the Big Baller Brand.

The second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, who was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pelicans in July, expanded on the situation during a May appearance on LeBron James' HBO show The Shop, calling Foster someone he previously viewed as a "second dad" (some language NSFW):

"He's stepping out of bounds for a minute, and I gotta put him back in bounds," LaVar said after a tense exchange with Lonzo during which the latter calls the BBB "demolished."

The basketball pursuits of LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball are also featured prominently in the trailer.

LaMelo, a highly rated prospect in the 2020 NBA draft class, was forced to decide how to spend his final year before potentially becoming a lottery pick. He decided to sign with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League, and the documentary will showcase his decision-making process.

LiAngelo went undrafted in 2018 before splitting last year between BC Prienai in Lithuania and the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association founded by LaVar. He says in the trailer three NBA teams were showing interest in extending a summer-league invite before he underwent ankle surgery.

Ball in the Family, which premiered in August 2017 and has produced 82 episodes through four seasons, was a People's Voice winner at the 2018 Webby Awards.