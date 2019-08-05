Video: Isan Diaz's Dad Goes Wild After Son Hits 1st-Ever Homer vs. Jacob deGrom

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz hits a home run in his major league debut during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Raul Diaz went from proud dad to the proudest dad in a matter of seconds as he watched his son, Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz, get the first hit of his MLB career with a home run.

Raul was being interviewed on the Fox Sports Florida broadcast when Diaz stepped into the batter's box in the sixth inning Monday against the New York Mets. Although the Marlins lost 6-2, Diaz gave his family the memory of a lifetime as he hit a solo home run to right off Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

The 23-year-old was making his major league debut after the Marlins called him up from the Triple-A New Orleans Baby Cakes.

Diaz ranks 86th in MLB.com's list of the top prospects and sits fifth in Miami's minor league organization.

Raul should get to witness plenty more dingers in the future. Diaz had 26 homers in 102 games for New Orleans this year before his promotion.

