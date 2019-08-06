NBA Offseason Moves We Celebrated Way Too Quickly

1 of 5

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the best second-round draft picks in recent memory.

He shot 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from three-point range and 92.8 percent from the charity stripe with the Milwaukee Bucks last season, making him one of only 10 qualified players in NBA history to join the 50-40-90 club. Brogdon was also a key starter on a Bucks team that made the Eastern Conference Finals, and he averaged a career-best 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

The Indiana Pacers poached Brogdon from the Bucks this summer, agreeing to sign-and-trade for him on a four-year, $85 million deal. While he would be a great role player next to Victor Oladipo, the Pacers likely expect far more from him than that.

Brogdon ranked 40th among point guards in usage rate last year, trailing the likes of Trey Burke, Aaron Holiday and Dante Exum, and he shot only 26.7 percent on pull-up threes. Those stats may seem cherry-picked to fit an argument, but they suggest that Brogdon is not a proficient shot-creator nor a ball-dominant floor general.

Until Oladipo recovers from his quad injury, the Pacers' best players will be big men. They will need a lead guard to run the offense at a high level to stay afloat in the playoff race until Oladipo returns.

Brogdon has proved doubters wrong at every turn, and he might once again. But as of now, he may be punching above his weight class in Indiana.