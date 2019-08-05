Marlins Apologize for Tweet About Steve Irwin's Death During Exchange with Rays

Marlins Apologize for Tweet About Steve Irwin's Death During Exchange with RaysAugust 5, 2019
The Miami Marlins issued an apology for an insensitive tweet posted after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.
Following Tampa Bay's 7-2 victory on Sunday, the two sides engaged in some friendly banter on social media:
Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball
@Marlins here's the broom we just used on you, so you can clean them up. 🧹
However, the conversation took a turn when Miami brought up the death of Steve Irwin, aka "The Crocodile Hunter":
Irwin died at the age of 44 in September 2006 after being stabbed "hundreds of times" by a stingray.
Former Marlins president David Samson was among those who called out the tweet as inappropriate:
David P. Samson @DavidPSamson
Yes I was fired, but the person responsible for this tweet should be sitting right next to me and would be were I still there. Let’s hope Jeter is actually paying attention. Inexcusable, even by Twitter standards. #waittosee https://t.co/D8Z52ngca0
The team responded by apologizing, saying that it was "a miss" in terms of in attempt at humor:
Andy Slater @AndySlater
JUST IN: Marlins statement. “This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team. Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss.” Spokesman says “the matter has been addressed internally.” https://t.co/W5mKgyUonI
Miami Marlins @Marlins
Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing.
Miami fell to 42-67 with the two-game sweep, falling to 22 games back in the National League East. The Marlins lost all four games to their in-state rival in 2019, also being swept in a two-game set back in May.
Marlins Apologize for Tweet About Steve Irwin's Death