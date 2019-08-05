Marlins Apologize for Tweet About Steve Irwin's Death During Exchange with Rays

The Miami Marlins issued an apology for an insensitive tweet posted after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend

Following Tampa Bay's 7-2 victory on Sunday, the two sides engaged in some friendly banter on social media:

However, the conversation took a turn when Miami brought up the death of Steve Irwin, aka "The Crocodile Hunter":

Irwin died at the age of 44 in September 2006 after being stabbed "hundreds of times" by a stingray.

Former Marlins president David Samson was among those who called out the tweet as inappropriate:

The team responded by apologizing, saying that it was "a miss" in terms of in attempt at humor:

Miami fell to 42-67 with the two-game sweep, falling to 22 games back in the National League East. The Marlins lost all four games to their in-state rival in 2019, also being swept in a two-game set back in May.

