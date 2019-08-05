Marlins Apologize for Tweet About Steve Irwin's Death During Exchange with Rays

J. Meric/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins issued an apology for an insensitive tweet posted after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

Following Tampa Bay's 7-2 victory on Sunday, the two sides engaged in some friendly banter on social media:

However, the conversation took a turn when Miami brought up the death of Steve Irwin, aka "The Crocodile Hunter":

Irwin died at the age of 44 in September 2006 after being stabbed "hundreds of times" by a stingray.

Former Marlins president David Samson was among those who called out the tweet as inappropriate:

The team responded by apologizing, saying that it was "a miss" in terms of in attempt at humor:

Miami fell to 42-67 with the two-game sweep, falling to 22 games back in the National League East. The Marlins lost all four games to their in-state rival in 2019, also being swept in a two-game set back in May.