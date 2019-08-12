NBA Christmas Day 2019 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

2 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It's possible we'll see a pair of conference finals previews Christmas Day. Clippers-Lakers will be dependent on seeding in a loaded West; neither team appears likely to go all-in on regular-season glory, so it's possible they wind up on the same side of the bracket.

The Bucks and Sixers, barring a major injury, are the runaway favorites in the East. Milwaukee will look to atone for a disappointing end to its storybook 2018-19 season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. were two games away from sweeping their way to a potential championship before drowning in a sea of Kawhi buckets.

Antetokounmpo returns this season with a renewed focus, to the point he's already informed Bucks fans to stop calling him MVP. He told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"There's a lot of things I can improve on. First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant.' But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

The Sixers lost Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick this summer and somehow got better and deeper. Their Butler sign-and-trade brought back Josh Richardson to replace Redick at the 2, and they signed Al Horford to slot into the 4 and create the NBA's biggest starting lineup. No player in the Sixers' starting five is shorter than 6'6". Richardson is the only player who isn't 6'9" or taller.

Mike Scott, Kyle O'Quinn, James Ennis, Raul Neto, Trey Burke and Zhaire Smith will carry the responsibility of the bench, which is still shaky but better than last season's unit.

The Bucks are weaker than last season after losing Malcolm Brogdon; the Sixers are stronger but dependent on the health of their starting lineup. There appear to be no teams within a mile of them at the top of the conference. This could eclipse Clippers-Lakers as the most intense game of the day.