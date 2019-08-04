Look: Topps Calls MLB All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber 'Justin' on Baseball Card

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Whoops. 

Cleveland pitcher and All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber shares a last name with famous pop singer Justin Bieber, and Topps accidentally confused the two on the back of the pitcher's baseball card.

Bieber—the pitcher, not the singer—took the mistake in stride:

Shane Bieber has had fun with his famous last name before, writing "Not Justin" on the back of his jersey during 2018's Players Weekend, per ESPN.com. He's also having a solid season, going 10-4 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 174 strikeouts.

But no matter how well he pitches, there will always be at least one Bieber a bit more famous.

