Cowboys News: 'Hasn't Been a Lot of Dialogue' with Amari Cooper on New Contract

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys remain entangled in contract negotiations with receiver Amari Cooper, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott as the summer begins to bleed into football season.

On Saturday, a discouraging update was provided by Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones pertaining to Cooper's contract in particular.

"Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said there hasn't been a lot of dialogue with Amari Cooper's representatives about a new contract and none since Michael Thomas got his new deal from the Saints last week," The Athletic's Jon Machota reported.

New Orleans and Thomas agreed to a record-breaking $100 million contract extension that includes $61 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Following that move, Jones said on 96.7 KTCK The Ticket (h/t USA Today's Jori Epstein) that Dallas is "damn sure not going to be a market-setter" when it comes to Cooper, Elliott and Prescott's respective pending extensions.

Cooper became a Cowboy by way of Oakland in exchange for a first-round pick last season, which clearly indicated Dallas' intention to invest in the 25-year-old long-term. But negotiations have not been as clear, dating back to May when Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported talks "remain at a stalemate, stuck in neutral and going nowhere."

Even so, Cooper said he's "just not anxious about the contract for some reason" during Cowboys training camp earlier this week. Although, he did respond "hopefully" when asked if Thomas' extension will impact his own.

"It's just not on my mind," the Pro Bowler added, according to Rob Phillips of the team's official website. "I'm more interested about just playing football."

Unlike with Elliott, the Cowboys don't seem to need to worry about Cooper holding out into this season, the last year of his current four-year contract worth $22.66 million.

However, if Cooper performs in 2019 as he has since entering the league in 2015, he will demand maximum money from the Cowboys or elsewhere.

Last season, Cooper registered his third 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,005 yards through the air and seven touchdowns on 75 catches.