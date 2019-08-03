Twins' Byron Buxton Put on IL, to Miss a 'Couple of Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day injured list after suffering a minor separation of his left shoulder in a collision with the Marlins Park wall on Thursday, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli expects the rehab process to take a "couple of weeks," per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. An update to his status is not expected for at least two weeks.

This marks the third time this season Buxton has been sidelined by injury. He was out for 13 games in June due to a wrist injury, and he missed 10 games last month while on the concussion list.

He was just seven games into his return from the concussion list before this latest setback.

Injuries have unfortunately plagued the 2012 second overall pick throughout his career. He missed the majority of the 2014 season due to a wrist injury and a concussion, and he appeared in just 28 games last season while dealing with a toe injury and migraines.

Despite being banged up on numerous occasions, Buxton was on pace for his most productive season to date. The 25-year-old is hitting a career-high .262 with 10 home runs, 30 doubles, four triples and 46 RBI. The speedster has 14 stolen bases in 17 attempts.

According to FanGraphs, the 2017 Gold Glove winner is tied for fifth among all major league outfielders in defensive runs saved (nine) this season.

Losing Buxton's defense and speed will be a tough blow for a Minnesota squad that is looking to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2018. Though the Twins once had a comfortable lead in the American League Central, they currently sit just three games up on the second-place Cleveland Indians at 67-42.

Max Kepler figures to fill in for Buxton in center while utility man Marwin Gonzalez handles right field.