JaVale McGee to Undergo MRI on Ankle Injury Suffered During Lakers vs. Rockets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee will undergo an MRI after experiencing left ankle pain during the second half of Sunday's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, head coach Frank Vogel announced after a 117-109 victory.

McGee was held scoreless in Game 2 while going 0-of-1 from the field and recording two rebounds and one block in eight minutes of action before leaving the game.

He averaged 6.6 points on 63.7 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 68 games for the Lakers this season.

The big man has made a tremendous effort just to stay in the NBA after suffering serious injuries earlier in his career. He played in just 62 games from 2013-14 through 2015-16, with a stress fracture in his left tibia forcing him to the sidelines over the course of multiple years.

However, McGee bounced back and rejuvenated his career as a sub for the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, averaging 6.1 points in just 9.6 minutes per game. The fan favorite didn't see much playing time but was certainly impactful when he hit the court.

McGee won two titles with the Warriors before heading to the Lakers in 2018-19, where he averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. That mark was his longest average time on the court since the 2011-12 season.

The 7-footer re-signed with the Lakers in the offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

We could see more lineups with power forward Anthony Davis at the 5. Davis has been sensational in his first season in purple and gold, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 boards and 2.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Los Angeles' depth will be tested for the remainder of Game 2, as they will be forced to play without both McGee and Dion Waiters, who was previously ruled out after suffering a groin injury in the first half.