Patriots Rumors: Former Saints, Bears WR Cameron Meredith Visiting Team

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith is reportedly visiting the New England Patriots on Friday for the second time this week, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The New Orleans Saints released Meredith on Monday after he spent just one year with the team.

Meredith struggled to make an impact with the Saints, as he reeled in nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown in six games.

After Meredith missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL, the Saints signed him to a two-year offer sheet that the Chicago Bears declined to match. Meredith did little over the first two months of the 2018 season before suffering a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve in November.

Meredith didn't do much for the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2015, but he became their top wideout in 2016, finishing with 66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Now 26, he has appeared in just six games over the past two seasons, and he is looking to recapture some of the magic he displayed in 2016.

New England could be the perfect place to make that happen since he would have the opportunity to play alongside arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history in Tom Brady.

The Patriots have many receivers in camp, but most of them are unproven commodities. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is the clear No. 1, but it's anyone's guess who will emerge as the second and third options.

Phillip Dorsett is a top candidate since he has been with the team for two seasons, but he had just 290 receiving yards last season. Rookie first-round pick N'Keal Harry should also be in the mix.

Other options include veteran Dontrelle Inman, recently converted quarterback Danny Etling and former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas, who is currently on the PUP list after tearing his Achilles last season.

Given New England's lack of certainty at receiver, Meredith has a legitimate chance to be part of the offense in 2019 if he can secure a contract.