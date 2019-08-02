Players, Fans Loved LeBron James' Sideline Antics, AAU Tournament Director Says

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13: General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach, Frank Vogel introduce Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers to the media during a press conference on July 13, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James' exuberant celebration at his eldest son Bronny's recent AAU game drew mixed reactions from the internet and sports talk shows, but nobody in attendance at the game reportedly took issue with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's sideline antics.

AAU tournament director Gary Charles revealed that there we no complaints, noting James' celebration was nothing out of the ordinary on the AAU scene.

The moment in question came when James was so hyped after seeing two players on his son's team—neither of whom were Bronny—connect for an alley-oop that he ran on to the court and out of his sneaker.

"Here's what people don't understand: It wasn't even Bronny that he did it for," Charles explained to TMZ Sports. "He did it for another young man out of his program. That was joy. That was excitement."

But in the age of social media, James' reaction went viral, with some believing the 34-year-old NBA star stole the spotlight from the teens. Charles was not among those critical of the supportive parent, though.

"I thought it was awesome," Charles told TMZ Sports "The way he went out there and showed pure joy. ... But what I loved about it was that I was watching a father rooting for his son's team."

Charles added that James and his family were "first class" throughout the tournament.

Not only has the four-time NBA MVP celebrated Bronny and Co.'s play, but he has been known to join the team's layup line to throw down some dunks, getting the crowd buzzing. Regardless of the outside reaction, Charles applauds James and wants him to "keep doing your thing."

