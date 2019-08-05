Gridiron Digest: NFL Teams with the Most to Prove in the 2019 Preseason

7 of 10

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Throughout the preseason, Gridiron Digest will highlight a pair of teams per week with news, notes, observations and predictions. This week, we logged a few miles on I-95, starting with the Ravens.

Heading into 2019

The Ravens have rebuilt their offense from the ground up to better suit the talents of Lamar Jackson. And Jackson has polished his game to the point where he now looks more like a traditional quarterback than simply the fastest kid on the playground. The changes will make the Ravens much more fun to watch than they are in most years (a low bar), but they may not be enough to offset the team's usual woes at wide receiver and a veteran defection along the front seven.

News from camp

• Jackson looks much smoother mechanically and sounds more confident than he did this time last year. But don't take my word for it. "You guys saw me last year," Jackson told reporters last week. "You guys know. A lot of ducks. It's been decreasing, and it has been getting better. A lot of tight spirals." Jackson also admitted that he needed his coaches to repeat plays "over and over again" as he struggled with the verbiage. Experience and a streamlined play-calling system (plus starter's reps) have made Jackson look far smoother in camp. Though he still throws a duck now and then.

• While Jackson's passing has improved, he didn't have many receivers to throw to at the start of camp. First-round pick Marquise Brown was finally on the field last week after missing all of OTAs and the start of camp with a foot injury. Brown's absence had left veteran slot guys Willie Snead IV and Seth Roberts as the top two receivers in camp. The stellar Ravens secondary has had little trouble clamping down on the receivers in camp, leaving Jackson to toss lots of short stuff to Mark Andrews and his other tight ends—or run for his life.

• Speaking of the secondary, newcomer Earl Thomas didn't bristle when asked if the Ravens unit (featuring Jimmy Smith, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young and Tony Jefferson) stacks up to the Legion of Boom. "We definitely have the potential to be the best," Thomas said. "It all starts with attitude, which we already have." Thomas also called playing with a new team "refreshing" and said he "needed a fresh start" after nine seasons in Seattle.

• The Ravens need outside edge-rushers to replace offseason departures Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith. One player to keep an eye on is Pernell McPhee, who recorded 7.5 sacks for the Ravens in 2014 and then left for stints in Chicago and Washington. McPhee was held sackless last season in Washington, but he has impressed in camp and should still have value as a situational edge-rusher.

Player to watch: Miles Boykin, wide receiver

Boykin, a third-round pick and draftnik favorite, has the best size-speed combination of any Ravens receiver, has flashed contested-catch potential in camp and could earn significant playing time if Brown is slow to catch up. Boykin is still a work in progress, but Jackson will break down the defensive structure often with his mobility, creating a lot of big-play opportunities for someone who can win jump balls.

Bottom line

The Ravens would be stealth Super Bowl contenders if they had a pass rush to match their secondary or better perimeter playmakers to take pressure off Jackson. As it stands, they lack the defensive-dominance potential of a vintage Ravens powerhouse and may still be a year away from being more than a fun experiment on offense. The Ravens will be a tough out, but they remain a notch below the top AFC contenders.