Lakers Rumors: Latest on Carmelo Anthony and David Griffin's LeBron Comments

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It has undoubtedly been a whirlwind offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. A year after adding superstar LeBron James, they managed to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. This gave the Lakers one of the top duos in the entire league and the core of a potential title contender.

Yet, Los Angeles also got left at the proverbial altar by Kawhi Leonard, who chose to join the cross-town Clippers. With the Clips also acquiring Paul George, it's debatable whether the Lakers are even the best team in L.A.

The Lakers have done an admirable job of filling out the roster with quality role players, though, adding the likes of Danny Green and DeMarcus Cousins. While missing out on Leonard certainly hurt, there is upside with the roster, and there is potentially room for one more star player.

The Lakers have an open roster spot, and, According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, they're still targeting former Golden State Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala.

For the Lakers to get Iguodala, however, they'd first need the Memphis Grizzlies to agree to dealing him, which they aren't looking to do. Could Los Angeles fill that open spot with Carmelo Anthony instead? According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it's unlikely.

Anthony is still looking for a home for 2019, and while the Lakers—along with the New York Knicks—are a potential landing spot, they aren't reportedly interested.

"Then there are the perceived Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, two possibilities, because of Anthony's history and relationship with LeBron James and ties to the Knicks franchise," Charania wrote. "The Lakers discussed the signing of Anthony last season and now have one roster spot open, but appear to be an unlikely option"

The reality is that James and the Lakers are trying to build a title contender. While Anthony still has something to offer an NBA franchise, he isn't the missing piece the Lakers need.

Of course, it's fair to wonder how much winning still means to James, based on recent comments by former Cavaliers executive David Griffin. In a recent interview with Jake Fischer of SI.com, Griffin suggested that winning isn't as important to James as it once was.

"There wasn't a lot else for him," Griffin says. "I don't think he's the same animal anymore about winning."

According to McMenamin, these comments were surprising to those close to James.

"I checked in with people from LeBron's camp," McMenamin said on ESPN's The Jump. "They're shocked that this would come out in this fashion because the understanding was that David Griffin and LeBron have maintained a very positive relationship in the years since Griff parted ways with Cleveland."

While things didn't work out with James in the final stages of his latest stint with the Cavs, he will surely still want to bring a title home to the Lakers. The current roster of him, Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Co. may be able to do just that.