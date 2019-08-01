Ex-Panthers Center Ryan Kalil Ends Retirement, Signs Contract with Jets

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The New York Jets have added help on the offensive line by convincing Ryan Kalil to end his brief retirement.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kalil agreed to terms on a deal with the Jets, pending the results of a physical.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.