Ex-Panthers Center Ryan Kalil Ends Retirement, Signs Contract with Jets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 1, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Ryan Kalil #67 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The New York Jets have added help on the offensive line by convincing Ryan Kalil to end his brief retirement. 

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kalil agreed to terms on a deal with the Jets, pending the results of a physical.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

