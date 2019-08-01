College Fantasy Football 2019: Flex Player Rankings and Creative Team Names

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

College fantasy football provides fans with a tougher challenge than NFL fantasy football, but you can win your league if you do your research.

While the names are certainly less familiar to the average person, there are stars who can carry your team and tons useful players who can be reliable on a weekly basis.

Quarterbacks are important, so make sure to grab players like Jalen Hurts and Sam Ehlinger early, but the flex players will provide the much-needed depth in a sport that features a lot of uncertainty at the positions.

Here are the best flex options across college fantasy football, featuring only players in the Power 5 conferences.

Flex Rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

2. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

3. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

4. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

5. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

6. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

7. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

8. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

9. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

10. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

11. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

12. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

13. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

14. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

15. Joshua Kelly, RB, UCLA

16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

17. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

18. J.J. Taylor, RB, Arizona

19. Zach Moss, RB, Utah

20. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

21. Pooka Williams Jr., RB, Kansas

22. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

23. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

24. Trey Sermon, RB, Oklahoma

25. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

26. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

27. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

28. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

29. Salvon Ahmed, RB, Washington

30. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

31. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

32. Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

33. Stevie Scott, RB, Indiana

34. Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

35. Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss

36. JD Spielman, WR, Nebraska

37. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

38. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon

39. T.J. Vasher, WR, Texas Tech

40. Ricky Slade, RB, Penn State

Stars

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Morry Gash/Associated Press

There are several players in contention for the No. 1 running back as Jonathan Taylor, Eno Benjamin and Travis Etienne all have a strong claim.

Etienne was one of the breakout stars of last season, finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting while totaling 1,658 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. However, Clemson is expected to rely on the passing game more this season behind Trevor Lawrence, and those touchdowns are difficult to replicate.

Benjamin is exciting thanks to his touches after getting 300 carries and 35 receptions in 2018, keeping him a solid option all year.

However, Taylor is the best player on the board thanks to his consistency and production on the ground.

The Wisconsin running back has 4,171 rushing yards in just two years in college football, including an NCAA-best 2,194 yards last season. He topped 100 yards in 12 of 13 games last season, breaking 200 yards in five games.

This is just too difficult to pass up from a fantasy perspective and he should be the top overall pick in all leagues.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

No freshman had a better debut last season than Rondale Moore, who tallied 109 receiving yards, 79 rushing yards and 125 kick return yards in his first collegiate game for Purdue.

The receiver continued to make a huge impact during the season with 1,258 receiving yards, 213 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. He showed over the course of the year he is a menace with the ball in his hands:

After a huge freshman year, Moore has a chance to be even better as a sophomore.

Purdue clearly wants to get him the ball in any way possible, and that alone could lead to huge numbers considering his talent.

Even if defenses key on him in 2019, Moore should be able to break through with some big games in the upcoming season.

Sleeper

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma State had a two-headed rushing attack last season between Justice Hill and Chuba Hubbard, while quarterback Taylor Cornelius was very active in the run game.

However, Hill and Cornelius are now gone while replacement quarterback Dru Brown is more of a passer than a runner.

This leaves Hubbard as the best player left offensively and he should see a lot of touches over the upcoming season. In a Mike Gundy offense, this could lead to some major production from the running back.

Hubbard already had a good year in 2018, totaling 740 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground to go with 229 receiving yards and two scores through the air. His versatility could be extremely valuable in this attack and he could become an every-down player during the upcoming season.

After showing a glimpse of what he could as a freshman, Hubbard could be a star in 2019.

JD Spielman, WR, Nebaska

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Adrian Martinez is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in college football, totaling 2,617 passing yards and 629 rushing yards last season as a freshman despite dealing with injuries. If he stays healthy, the offense could be elite in 2019, meaning plenty of production to go around.

JD Spielman is already coming off a strong season with 66 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns, his second straight year with at least 800 receiving yards. He can now be in for an even bigger year with Stanley Morgan moving onto the NFL.

Morgan had 70 catches for 1,004 yards last season, and those targets will have to go somewhere.

Other players will have to step up, especially considering no other receiver had more than 200 receiving yards last season, but Spielman should be the go-to target as a reliable option who can make things happen.

The fact Nebraska had the No. 88 defense in the country last year should only help as the team must rely on the passing game to stay competitive in 2019.

