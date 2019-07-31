Noah Syndergaard Tweets Wolf of Wall Street Video After Not Being Traded by Mets

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Noah Syndergaard was the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past few weeks, but he's still part of the New York Mets following Wednesday's trade deadline and seems happy about it.

The pitcher posted a scene from the movie Wolf of Wall Street on his Twitter account showing his emotions:

Syndergaard had been discussed in possible blockbuster trades to help restock the Mets farm system. Considering his talent and the fact that he has more than two years remaining on his current contract, he would have been a huge draw on the open market.

However, the Mets took him off the market Tuesday night, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The pitcher also made it clear he didn't want the team to make any drastic moves.

"Selling would just be giving up," he said after the win over the Chicago White Sox, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "I think we have plenty of opportunities to make a run at this thing."

Still, he kept his spirits high throughout the process with some entertaining memes on Twitter:

He now gets a chance to remain with the team where he's spent his entire major league career.