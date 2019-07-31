Fantasy Baseball 2019: Updated Outlook for Top Players Traded at the Deadline

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The 2019 trade deadline has finally passed, with a flurry of deals right at the 4 p.m. ET cutoff changing both the championship picture in Major League Baseball and fantasy leagues.

Here is a look at what to expect from some of the major names who were sent to new teams Wednesday.

SP Zack Greinke

The Astros made the most surprising splash before the deadline, becoming instant World Series favorites by landing Greinke, who will join a rotation that already includes Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Wade Miley.

There's not much about Greinke's fantasy value that changes now, except he'll be in line for a few more wins. He remains one of the best pitchers in baseball, posting a 10-4 record with a 2.87 ERA and 0.94 WHIP while pitching for a Diamondbacks team barely keeping its head at the .500 mark.

Greinke will remain a high-end starter you're putting out there in weekly and daily leagues every time he steps on the mound.

OF Yasiel Puig

Puig was traded for the second time in less than a year Tuesday night when the Reds sent him to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal that landed Trevor Bauer in Cincinnati.

The Indians are getting Puig at a time when he's playing some of the best baseball of his career. Over the last two months, Puig has hit .290/.340/.568 with 12 home runs, 29 runs batted in and seven steals. He's gone from borderline droppable in shallow formats to putting himself in range of a 35-25 season—a highly valuable commodity who has won some categories in some weeks.

It's unclear how much will change in Cleveland. The Indians are a better team but not an especially explosive offense. They have scored only 12 more total runs than the Reds this season.

Puig's power numbers may take a drop, going from the friendly confines of Great American Ballpark to Progressive Field. Great American Ballpark is ranked 10th by ESPN in ballpark factor while Progressive Field ranks 19th, though their power numbers are similar.

Puig's biggest detriment may wind up being what will assuredly be a suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. Always a high-variance player, Puig will be forced to sit out when his bat is red hot.

You have to continue deploying him regularly until he proves otherwise, but this trade (and suspension) may be the thing that finally cools him down.

P Trevor Bauer

Bauer has been an innings eater and one of the best strikeout pitchers in baseball this season but could see some of his numbers rise in Cincinnati. He's already given up 22 home runs, and his 1.21 WHIP and 3.79 ERA are far from dominant.

Going into a bandbox like Great American Ballpark won't do much to help Bauer avoid giving up the long ball. It's possible, perhaps even likely, that he'll see his ERA creep north of the 4.0 mark and become less valuable down the stretch.

The strikeout numbers and his ability to go deep into games makes him valuable; his situation is just one to monitor going forward. He may become a matchup play as the fantasy playoffs begin.

OF Nicholas Castellanos

The Cubs bolstered their versatility by acquiring Castellanos, who can play either corner outfield spot or move into the infield at third base.

From a fantasy perspective, Castellanos has had a down season. He's hitting .273/.328/.462 with 11 home runs and 37 runs batted in, striking out 96 times. With only outfield eligibility, Castellanos is a fourth outfielder in fantasy or third in deeper leagues.

Moving to Chicago should provide a major boost, especially in the RBI category. Castellanos has an MLB-high 37 doubles, many of which came with no one on base in a weak Tigers lineup. That should not be the case with the Cubs, where he'll join a lineup that includes Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, et al.

Castellanos could be a sneaky buy-low candidate in some leagues for the stretch run.

RP Shane Greene

The Braves continued adding pieces to their bullpen at the deadline, highlighted by acquiring Greene from the Tigers. Greene made his first All-Star appearance in 2019, recording 22 saves in 25 opportunities while giving up only five runs and striking out 43 batters in 38 innings pitched.

The righty's value moving forward will be dependent on how the Braves use him. If they choose to replace a struggling Luke Jackson in the ninth, then Greene should get the first chance and becomes a must-add given his performance level this season.

That said, it'd be smart to remain wary of Greene as an elite fantasy option. He has no track record of this success level, and the Braves also acquired Mark Melancon at the deadline. If Greene even shows the slightest sign of struggling, Melancon is a three-time All-Star who could find himself in the ninth inning role.

That is if Greene even gets the shot in the first place.

2B Scooter Gennett

The 2019 season has been anything but a dream for Gennett, who has been limited to 20 games due to injury a year after making the All-Star team. He's been limited to 20 games due to injury, been largely ineffective when on the field and completely irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.

The Giants will have to hope a change of scenery does the trick after acquiring him for a player to be named.

Gennett remains someone not worth rostering outside of NL-only leagues until he proves he can pick up his production. The 2017 and 2018 versions of Gennett were fantasy stars at the weak second base position, but this is a hard mean-regression campaign. He'll also be leaving a homer-friendly ballpark in Cincinnati for a pitcher-friendly field in San Francisco.

Gennett remains a stay-away for now.

OF Corey Dickerson

By contrast, Dickerson has remained effective when in the lineup despite an injury-riddled campaign. He's hitting .317/.376/.556 with four home runs and 25 runs batted in while playing in 43 games.

The Phillies are adding him to an outfield that has been undone by injuries, particularly to former Pirate Andrew McCutchen.

Dickerson will be someone to monitor in all formats as he makes the trip across Pennsylvania. He's a must-add in NL-only formats where he's available and deeper leagues, as he'll have more opportunities to drive in runs in the Phillies lineup.