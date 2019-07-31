Zack Wheeler Trade Rumors: Rays Have Made Offer to Mets for SP; Sides Not Close

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 26: Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets in action against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on July 26, 2019 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Pirates 6-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays have reportedly made an offer to the New York Mets for starting pitcher Zack Wheeler ahead of Wednesday's 2019 MLB trade deadline, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

However, Morosi noted the "sides are not close on a deal."

Wheeler and fellow starter Noah Syndergaard have spent the month in the rumor mill. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Mets pulled Syndergaard off the trade market Tuesday night.

It doesn't sound like the same is true for Wheeler.

The 29-year-old Georgia native enjoyed a strong 2018 season to the tune of a 3.31 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 179 strikeouts in 182.1 innings across 29 starts. He's failed to carry that success over to the current campaign with a 4.71 ERA in 20 outings.

Wheeler addressed the trade rumors Monday, telling reporters: "You hear it and see it. But my concentration is here, doing my job. Whatever happens, happens. You can't control it. You're going to try to do the best you can whenever you go out there."

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are also interested in the right-hander.

The Rays have led the revolution of using "openers" and relying on pitchers for shorter stints. It's unclear whether they view Wheeler as a traditional starting pitcher like Charlie Morton or would use him after an opener with the hope that only going through an order once or twice would help him perform better.

It may be a moot point since Tampa Bay and New York apparently need to make up a lot of ground to get a deal done.

