Report: 2018 All-Star Jesus Aguilar Traded from Brewers to Rays for Jacob Faria

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 22: Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on July 22, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers traded first baseman Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Jacob Faria, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Aguilar has struggled at the plate in 2019, a year after reaching his first All-Star Game. Through 94 games, he's batting .225 with a .374 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 34 RBI.

Passan noted his performance may be trending upward, however:

         

