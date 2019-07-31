Report: 2018 All-Star Jesus Aguilar Traded from Brewers to Rays for Jacob Faria

Report: 2018 All-Star Jesus Aguilar Traded from Brewers to Rays for Jacob FariaJuly 31, 2019
The Milwaukee Brewers traded first baseman Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Jacob Faria, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Aguilar has struggled at the plate in 2019, a year after reaching his first All-Star Game. Through 94 games, he's batting .225 with a .374 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 34 RBI.
Passan noted his performance may be trending upward, however:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The Rays have been hunting for a right-handed bat leading up to the 4 p.m. deadline, and Jesus Aguilar, an All-Star last season, is the answer. Limited sample alert: After struggling much of the season, Aguilar is hitting .298/.346/.574 in 52 July plate appearances.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
MLB Trade Deadline Day: Are Rays “in the Mix”?