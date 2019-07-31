Report: 2018 All-Star Jesus Aguilar Traded from Brewers to Rays for Jacob Faria

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers traded first baseman Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-hander Jacob Faria, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Aguilar has struggled at the plate in 2019, a year after reaching his first All-Star Game. Through 94 games, he's batting .225 with a .374 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 34 RBI.

Passan noted his performance may be trending upward, however:

