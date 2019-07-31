Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Mets Pull Star Off Trade Market Ahead of Deadline

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly pulled starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard off the trade market Tuesday night, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Syndergaard was rumored to potentially be on the move, but the Mets seem to be gearing up for a run toward playoff contention next season after acquiring starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Mets are 11 games out in the National League East at 51-55, and they trail the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies by five games for the final wild-card spot in the NL.

The 26-year-old Syndergaard is under team control through 2021, as is Steven Matz, while Stroman is under team control through 2020, and Jacob deGrom is signed through 2022 with a player option for 2023 and team option for 2024.

By reportedly keeping Syndergaard, the Mets are hoping to enter 2020 with a starting rotation headlined by Syndergaard, deGrom, Stroman and Matz, which would be one of the best in Major League Baseball on paper.

Syndergaard has had a bit of an up-and-down year with a 7-5 record, 4.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 134 innings. His 3.48 FIP is solid, though, and he seems to be rounding into form.

His last outing was perhaps his best of the season, as he allowed five hits, one walk and no earned runs while striking out 11 over 7.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Syndergaard had an ERA of 3.24 or better in each of his first four MLB seasons, and if the one-time All-Star can get closer to that level over the next couple of seasons, New York's reported decision to keep him will pay off.

Since Syndergaard has had something of a down year, trading him now would not have allowed the Mets to maximize value. If the Mets start off poorly next season but Syndergaard pitches well, then he can be traded for a potentially greater return.

Keeping Syndergaard does seem to increase the likelihood of dealing Zack Wheeler, who is in the final year of his contract. If New York does move Wheeler, it can recoup some of the prospect assets it lost in acquiring Stroman.

The Mets are playing the long game by keeping Syndergaard, and while tearing things down and rebuilding may seem like the best decision given the team's struggles in recent years, a quick turnaround is possible if New York's starters pitch to their potential next season.