Kofi Kingston Retains at WWE SummerSlam vs. Randy Orton After Double Count-Out

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton fought to a double count-out at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night in Toronto, resulting in the titleholder retaining the WWE Championship.

The two stars were battling on the outside when Kingston took exception to The Viper taunting his family. As a result, Kingston lost track of the referee's 10 count.

The champion's anger boiled over as he continued attacking Orton well after the match was over.

The challenger arguably came away with the edge. He forced Kingston into losing his cool, and he likely would've become the champion if he rolled over to pin the New Day member after hitting the RKO.

After beating the likes of Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler and Samoa Joe, Kingston was in search of a new challenger ahead of SummerSlam. That was when Orton stepped up and announced himself as the champion's biggest threat since winning the title at WrestleMania 35.

On the heels of The Apex Predator pinning him in a six-man tag team match, Kingston laid down a SummerSlam challenge, which Orton promptly accepted.

The New Day man said he challenged Orton not only because he pinned him, but also due to the history they have together dating back a decade. In 2009, Kingston faced The Viper in his first high-profile feud, which was supposed to catapult him to superstardom.

Kingston's push stalled, though, and the narrative over the years has been that Orton's influence had something to do with it. Whether true or not, WWE has capitalized on it and made it a significant part of the current storyline.

Orton took responsibility for holding back Kingston and explained why he did it in a compelling vignette. He claimed his rival wasn't ready to be a top guy in 2009 and still isn't.

While Kingston has beaten an impressive list of opponents in recent months, it can be argued Orton posed the biggest threat of them all.

In addition to the history the two men have together, Orton is viewed as one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history, and the possibility of the company going back to him as world champion is always on the table.

There have been mixed reviews regarding Kingston's WWE title run, with some praising him for his in-ring work and others questioning if he has truly emerged as a face of the company.

That was put to the test Sunday, and with Kingston retaining against a first-ballot Hall of Famer like Orton, it is clear WWE's decision-makers are comfortable with the job he has done as champion.

A rematch at Clash of Champions on September 15 is probably inevitable given the finish of Sunday's bout.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).