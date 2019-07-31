NBA Rumors: Latest on Myles Turner Trade Buzz, Jeremy Lin and More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

We're now a full month into NBA free agency, and while the action has slowed to a bit of a crawl, there are still moves to be made.

As the Houston Rockets' trade for Russell Westbrook proved, deals can materialize quickly. Plus, there are several intriguing role players who remain unsigned.

That Westbrook deal—along with the movement of guys such as Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George—have made this one of the most exciting and impactful editions of free agency in recent memory.

What's the next domino to fall? Let's take a look at some of the latest buzz.

Teams Interested in Myles Turner

While a post-draft trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner wouldn't have generated quite as much excitement as the Davis and George trades did, one would have had a notable impact on the league.

Turner, who averaged 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season, is one of the better young big men in the league.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.com, teams inquired about the 23-year-old both before and after the draft but ultimately balked at his high price tag:

"Teams inquired with Indiana about Myles Turner both before and after the NBA Draft, sources confirmed. It's unclear if their talks with the Pacers about Turner gained any significant traction. But multiple teams that had conversations with the Pacers about Turner came away with the impression that it would take an incredibly significant offer to land him, per SNY sources."

Could a team revisit trade talks for Turner now that free agency has settled a bit? It's possible, especially if Indiana decides to lower its price tag.

While the Pacers don't have a ton of incentive to do so, they do also have fellow big man Domantas Sabonis on the roster and could ultimately view one of them as expendable.

Jeremy Lin Not Interested in Playing Elsewhere... For Now

Matt Marton/Associated Press

If you've been following former Toronto Raptors point guard Jeremy Lin at all this offseason, you probably know he's felt a little discouraged about his NBA future. The good news for him, though, is he appears to have options outside the NBA.

According to Sportando, reigning EuroLeague champion CSKA Moscow has identified the 30-year-old as its "top target" at the guard position.

While some might view a stint in the EuroLeague as a step back for Lin, a run with Moscow would allow him to keep playing at a high level of competition and possibly re-establish himself as a starting-caliber point guard.

However, he appears to have his sights set on remaining in the NBA at this time. Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reported Lin isn't interested in playing in Europe "at least for now."

Carchia also noted playing in China could be a possibility—at least something Carchia "wouldn't rule out"—if an NBA deal doesn't materialize soon.

Stauskas Also Rejecting Europe For Now

Lin isn't the only NBA player rejecting offers in Europe, it seems.

Shooting guard Nik Stauskas, who spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers, has rejected offers from multiple clubs, according to Lithuanian reporter Dontas Urbonas:

Stauskas was a bit player last season, averaging just over 14 and 15 minutes for the Cavaliers and Blazers, respectively. His most significant NBA run came with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2016-17 season, when he averaged 27.4 minutes and 9.5 points per game.

The 25-year-old is clearly hoping to continue his NBA career, much like Lin. However, the fallback option of "many big European clubs" does appear to be there.

According to the Spanish website Encestando, Real Madrid is one of the clubs interested in adding Stauskas.