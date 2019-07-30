Jon Gruden: Nathan Peterman 'Growing on Me' in Raiders Backup QB Competition

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

As the Oakland Raiders attempt to sort out their depth chart behind starting quarterback Derek Carr, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is winning over at least one person in the Bay Area.

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden.

"This Nate Peterman guy is growing on me," Gruden said Tuesday, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Peterman, of course, is best known for his not-so-pretty tenure in Buffalo.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Peterman made his first career start as a rookie in November 2017—and proceeded to throw five interceptions in the first half. That would all but put an end to his starting career, as he was benched after the first half.

He went on to make a total of eight appearances, including four starts, for the Bills before being released in November 2018. He finished his Buffalo career having completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 548 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He threw multiple interceptions in four of the eight games he played.

Of course, at 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Peterman to turn into a serviceable NFL quarterback. Perhaps playing for Gruden could help him develop. Or perhaps all he needed was a change of scenery.

With AJ McCarron moving on to the Houston Texans, the Raiders will now let Peterman, former Chicago Bears starter Mike Glennon and former Pittsburgh Steelers backup Landry Jones battle for the No. 2 job.