Wizards Rumors: Clippers Executive Johnny Rogers Hired as VP of Pro Personnel

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have hired Johnny Rogers away from the Los Angeles Clippers to assume the role of vice president of pro personnel, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Rogers served as the director of pro player personnel during his time in L.A. The 55-year-old previously spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, working as the coordinator of pro international scouting. The 6'10" forward played 15 years professionally in Europe.

While Wojnarowski said Rogers had built a "strong scouting reputation," The Athletic's Fred Katz pointed out Rogers' background of scouting players overseas also makes him a logical fit in D.C.:

Katz noted that Washington may continue to add to its pro personnel department beyond Rogers.

According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, Rogers was a college teammate of Wizards head coach Scott Brooks at UC Irvine.

Washington is coming off a season in which it went 32-50 while missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2016. Last season's performance was negatively impacted by five-time All-Star John Wall being limited to 32 games due to injury.

The Wizards have not made it beyond the conference semifinals since 1979. They have one NBA championship in franchise history, which came back in 1978.