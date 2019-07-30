Zion Williamson Wants to Play for Pelicans His 'Whole Career,' Talks Title Hopes

New Orleans Pelicans fans who were worried that No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson would follow in Anthony Davis' footsteps and demand a trade at some point can rest easy.

"Growing up, I loved what Kobe [Bryant] did and Dirk [Nowitzki] did," Williamson told Complex's Macklin Stern. "... My intentions are to stay with the Pelicans my whole career."

Meanwhile, the rookie phenom also told Stern the Pelicans can will a title this season:

"Me being confident in my teammates, I would say I think the ceiling is [a] championship. But I have to be realistic about this. I have high expectations for us, but you gotta see how we’re gonna work. I think we are going to work, but it does take time to adjust to each player—knowing what they like to do, finding out their tendencies. So I think the quicker we find out those things, I think we have a very high ceiling."

                    

