MLB Trade Deadline: Live Grades for All the Biggest Trades

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Date: July 30

The Trade: Cleveland Indians get RF Yasiel Puig, RF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, LHP Scott Moss and INF Victor Nova; Cincinnati Reds get RHP Trevor Bauer; San Diego Padres get OF Taylor Trammell

For the Indians

Somehow, someway, the Indians did it. They managed to get better despite trading their best pitcher.

Although it's been better recently, the Indians have been held back by their offense for much of the season. With Puig (who has a .925 OPS since May 24) and Reyes (who has an .847 OPS and 27 home runs overall) now aboard, Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez are surrounded by legit firepower.

The Indians might still miss Bauer, but not if Corey Kluber (arm) and Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) make strong returns off the injured list in the coming weeks. That would point their path squarely in the direction of October.

If not, they'll at least get to keep Reyes, Allen, Moss and Nova for the long haul.

Grade: A

For the Reds

The Reds almost certainly aren't going to make the playoffs this year, so renting out Puig was the right thing to do. They won't miss him.

Yet it's odd enough they wanted Bauer now even though they're not in contention. It's even odder they gave away Taylor Trammel in addition to Puig. According to MLB.com, he's the No. 30 prospect in baseball.

From here, the Reds will either have to flip Bauer for even better young talent or ride him, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray to the playoffs in 2020. Because otherwise, this trade doesn't make much sense for them.

Grade: D

For the Padres

Why would the Padres give up a package headlined by a powerful hitter and the No. 98 prospect in MLB?

In part because both Reyes and Allen were arguably superfluous to their long-term plans. The former is basically the same hitter as Hunter Renfroe, except with a lesser glove. The latter ranked behind MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino and Adrian Morejon among the club's top pitching prospects.

Besides, Trammell is the real prize here. The 21-year-old isn't yet a finished product, but his hit tool and speed could one day make him an ideal leadoff man for a lineup that's already headed by Renfroe, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Grade: B-