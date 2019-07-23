Perfect 2019 MLB Trade Deadline Targets for Every Contender

0 of 14

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Now that Major League Baseball's 2019 trade deadline is just days away, it's only getting easier to separate the buyers from the sellers.

Here's who the former should be looking to buy.

We've pinpointed the best possible trade acquisition for each of the 14 teams that will clearly be in buy mode ahead of July 31. These are players who fill big needs and have skills that would fit their new teams well. Given how prevalent offense is this season, the list is naturally heavy on pitchers.

We'll begin in the American League East and make our way to the National League West.