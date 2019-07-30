Real Madrid's Florentino Perez on Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I'll Miss Him Forever'

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Florentino Perez has said he will miss Cristiano Ronaldo "forever" at Real Madrid following the Portuguese superstar's first season at Juventus.

Ronaldo left Real for Turin last July for £99.2 million after nine remarkable seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu:

In his absence, Los Blancos struggled during 2018-19, finishing third in La Liga, 19 points behind champions Barcelona, and falling short in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, won the Serie A title with Juve while being crowned the Italian top flight's Most Valuable Player for 2018-19.

At a ceremony where Ronaldo was being honoured with the Marca Leyenda lifetime achievement award, Real president Perez said, per ESPN FC: "I'll miss him forever. I'm a Cristiano fan. He's the best and that's it. How was I not going to come [here]?"

One of the most notable shortcomings of Real's squad last term was their lack of goals.

In Ronaldo's nine campaigns at the club, Los Blancos averaged 107 league goals per season.

Last term in La Liga, they scored 63, their lowest return since the 1999-2000 season.

In a bid to rectify the situation in the near future, Real have made key additions in attack this summer.

They have signed Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt after he scored 17 Bundesliga goals last season.

And Eden Hazard has also joined from Chelsea following his best-ever campaign for the Blues in 2018-19:

Ronaldo averaged 50 goals a season in all competitions during his time at Madrid.

There are few, if any, players in the world that Real could sign who could replace that level of goalscoring.

The combination of Jovic and Hazard, though, along with players like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, could see Real return next season to the prolific side they were when Ronaldo was at the club.