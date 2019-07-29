Lakers' Anthony Davis on His Lack of Playoff Success: Do It over Until I Succeed

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Anthony Davis has won a single playoff series during seven seasons in the NBA, but he is yet to experience failure to this point.

At least in his eyes.

"I don't think I have a failure that I've had yet," Davis said on That's What She Said with Sarah Spain (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN). "Obviously, at the end of my career, if I don't win a championship that would be, I would feel that's one of my biggest failures. But right now, I still have a lot to do in this world on and off the court.

"So I don't feel like I've failed in anything. I think I just continue to do it over until I succeed at it."

From an individual standpoint, it's hard to argue with the Kentucky product.

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft after winning a national championship in his one season with the Wildcats and is a six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection, three-time All-Defensive selection and three-time block champion.

However, the sustained team success never came for the New Orleans Pelicans before they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. He is now facing the most pressure of his NBA career, as there is always a massive spotlight on the Lakers regardless of how talented the team is during a given season.

Davis will also be playing with LeBron James, who is also consistently under the spotlight.

The tandem is expected to compete for titles in the Western Conference, and it is not difficult to envision a scenario in which James, who will turn 35 in December, gradually passes the torch to Davis to become the franchise cornerstone in the coming years.

That's assuming Davis, who has a player option for 2020-21, is on the Purple and Gold long-term.

If he isn't, it will likely be considered a failure on the Lakers' part.