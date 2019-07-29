MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman's Reaction to Mets Trade Was 'Not Pretty'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Mets surprised many around baseball by trading for Marcus Stroman, a move that also appeared to catch the pitcher off guard.

Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported there was a commotion in the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse on Sunday after news of the trade, adding Stroman's "initial reaction to trade was not pretty."

Blake Murphy of The Athletic noted that the pitcher "bolted" out of the locker room after the game.

Stroman explained his side of the situation Monday when introduced by the Mets.

"It was a discussion I had with some of our coaches and some of our higher ups—kind of an exit meeting and I was voicing my opinion on how things were handled," he told reporters, per Longley.

The 28-year-old noted his anger wasn't based on his new team.

"It had nothing to do with the Mets at all," Stroman said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "To be back home, pitching in front of friends and family, is going to be an amazing time."

The Long Island, New York, native has shown his excitement publicly about joining the Mets, including a tweet with a picture of his younger self in a team jacket:

He also discussed his history with New York baseball Monday on SNY:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported a friend of Stroman described him as "thrilled to go home."

There was likely some disappointment considering he wasn't traded to a contender, with the Mets just 50-55 entering Monday. However, he maintains that he is ready for a fresh start after spending his first six years in Toronto.