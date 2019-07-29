Trevor Bauer Trade Rumors: Indians Still Evaluating Scenarios After Tantrum

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JULY 23: Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians leaves the field in the seventh inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With limited time before the July 31 trade deadline, the Cleveland Indians reportedly haven't made a decision about potentially trading Trevor Bauer

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the team will "continue to evaluate possible trade scenarios" involving the right-hander. This is despite his actions on the mound during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals where he threw the ball over the center field wall out of anger:

Olney reported after the game that the incident could affect his trade value.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

