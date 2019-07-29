Trevor Bauer Trade Rumors: Indians Still Evaluating Scenarios After Tantrum

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With limited time before the July 31 trade deadline, the Cleveland Indians reportedly haven't made a decision about potentially trading Trevor Bauer.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the team will "continue to evaluate possible trade scenarios" involving the right-hander. This is despite his actions on the mound during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals where he threw the ball over the center field wall out of anger:

Olney reported after the game that the incident could affect his trade value.

