Report: Bo Bichette Called Up by Blue Jays After Marcus Stroman Trade to Mets

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing their youth movement by adding top prospect Bo Bichette to their 25-man roster.

Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Bichette is being called up from Triple-A Buffalo to join the team for its series against the Kansas City Royals starting Monday.

The Blue Jays have an open spot on their roster after MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the team agreed to a deal with the New York Mets for All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman.

When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was called up in April, Bichette took over as Toronto's best minor leaguer. The 21-year-old ranks No. 8 on MLB.com's Top 100 prospects list with this scouting report about his offense:

"Bichette has a violent swing but controls it well, generating an abundance of hard, line-drive contact across the field through a combination of bat speed, bat-to-ball skills and a clean path through the zone. He does overswing sometimes, which leads to some off-balance whiffs, but the overall approach is mature, and he's comfortable shortening his swing with two strikes. Bichette is physically strong for his size, possessing plus raw power that should translate to above-average game power in the future."

MLB.com does note Bichette has worked to improve his footwork at shortstop, but he could end up at second base in the long run.

Regardless of his position, Bichette should have no problem making an impact at the plate. The son of former MLB All-Star Dante Bichette hit .277/.336/.477 as the youngest player (21 years old) in the International League.

The pairing of Guerrero and Bichette is the start of a nucleus that the Blue Jays have every reason to expect will bring them back to playoff contention in the future.