Warriors Rumors: Damion Lee Agrees to 2-Way Contract to Rejoin GSW

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Damion Lee agreed to a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Lee appeared in 32 games for the Warriors in 2018-19, averaging 4.9 points and shooting 39.7 percent from three-point range.

Lee had a 54.8 effective field-goal percentage on catch-and-shoots with Golden State, per NBA.com, which is encouraging since that's likely where he'll continue to see his highest number of scoring opportunities.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke highly of Lee in April, telling reporters he "belongs in the NBA" and "helped us win games."

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported July 11 the team had put a two-way offer on the table for Lee, but he was holding off signing in the hope of getting a guaranteed roster spot elsewhere.

Klay Thompson is going to miss a large chunk of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn ACL, while Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are no longer with the team.

D'Angelo Russell and Alfonzo McKinnie project as the starting shooting guard and small forward, respectively, to open the year, with the newly signed Alec Burks providing depth at both positions.

The team's roster upheaval should allow for Lee to have a slightly larger role after re-signing. He's a good shooter, and his flexibility will be valuable as Kerr attempts to compensate for Thompson's injury and Durant's departure.