Rockets' Daryl Morey Says James Harden Trade Took 5 Months to Complete in 2012

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets' trade for Russell Westbrook seemed to come together rapidly—just not apparently fast enough for James Harden, who was asking for regular updates on negotiations.

At that time, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey informed Harden of how long major acquisitions can take.

"At one point, James asked me, 'Why is it taking so long?'" Morey told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I told him, 'Dude, your trade took me five months.'"

