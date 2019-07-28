Video: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Dunks at Son Bronny's AAU Game

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

LeBron James has never participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but he gave a preview of what that might look like Saturday afternoon.

James didn't just attend his oldest son Bronny's AAU game. The 34-year-old three-time NBA champion put on a show while his son's team was warming up—tossing the basketball off the backboard before slamming it home:

Once the game began, Bronny stole back the spotlight. The 14-year-old's performance capped his performance with some clutch dunks of his own for his North Coast Blue Chips.

"Getting closer and closer ladies and gentleman," James captioned an Instagram video. "Be aware, be very aware!! Just hope it's not you on the other end of a poster. Coming to a city near you."

Outside of the obvious joy that watching his son play brings him, James has every reason to be in a good mood this summer despite not making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2005, as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.