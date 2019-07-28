Video: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Dunks at Son Bronny's AAU Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IJuly 28, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13 : LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on as General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Frank Vogel introduce Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference on July 13, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

LeBron James has never participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but he gave a preview of what that might look like Saturday afternoon. 

James didn't just attend his oldest son Bronny's AAU game. The 34-year-old three-time NBA champion put on a show while his son's team was warming up—tossing the basketball off the backboard before slamming it home:

Once the game began, Bronny stole back the spotlight. The 14-year-old's performance capped his performance with some clutch dunks of his own for his North Coast Blue Chips.

"Getting closer and closer ladies and gentleman," James captioned an Instagram video. "Be aware, be very aware!! Just hope it's not you on the other end of a poster. Coming to a city near you."

Outside of the obvious joy that watching his son play brings him, James has every reason to be in a good mood this summer despite not making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2005, as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related

    Report: Front Office Exec Ryan West Leaves Lakers

    Director of Player Personnel leaves Lakers after 10 years with organization

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Front Office Exec Ryan West Leaves Lakers

    Director of Player Personnel leaves Lakers after 10 years with organization

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Will Probably Be Better at Defense Than You Think

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Will Probably Be Better at Defense Than You Think

    LA Sports Hub
    via LA Sports Hub

    This Trade Gave Avery Bradley Confidence to Be His Old Self

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    This Trade Gave Avery Bradley Confidence to Be His Old Self

    Corey Hansford
    via Lakers Nation

    3 Takeaways from 2019 NBA Offseason

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    3 Takeaways from 2019 NBA Offseason

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit