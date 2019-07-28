Video: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Dunks at Son Bronny's AAU Game

Video: Watch LeBron James Throw Down Dunks at Son Bronny's AAU GameJuly 28, 2019
LeBron James has never participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but he gave a preview of what that might look like Saturday afternoon.
James didn't just attend his oldest son Bronny's AAU game. The 34-year-old three-time NBA champion put on a show while his son's team was warming up—tossing the basketball off the backboard before slamming it home:
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
LeBron is out here DUNKING DURING WARM UPS!! Oh snap!! @KingJames @TipHoops https://t.co/9YH4cPSWaL
Once the game began, Bronny stole back the spotlight. The 14-year-old's performance capped his performance with some clutch dunks of his own for his North Coast Blue Chips.
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
Bronny James made some BIG TIME plays today with LeBron getting hype on the sideline! Blue Chips are off to the championship! @TipHoops https://t.co/dZUSAlYX31
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
Bronny dunks it to seal the championship!@kingjames @tiphoops https://t.co/c8Cg8i6YKz
"Getting closer and closer ladies and gentleman," James captioned an Instagram video. "Be aware, be very aware!! Just hope it's not you on the other end of a poster. Coming to a city near you."
Outside of the obvious joy that watching his son play brings him, James has every reason to be in a good mood this summer despite not making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2005, as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.
