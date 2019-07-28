Madden 20: Teams That Will Dominate Online with Elite NFL Player Ratings

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Madden NFL 20 just might be the Aaron Donald of recent Madden franchises. With new features, online play should be different this year—whether you're used to getting stomped on the virtual gridiron or doing the stomping.

While team ratings may have played a larger role in previous iterations, Madden 20 has a wider player rating range, new, evolving playbooks and unique, game-changing Superstar X-Factors and Superstars. Figuring out how to take advantage of Superstar X-Factors could be the difference between blowouts and rage quits.

An example is Cam Newton, the only player with the Freight Train X-Factor Zone ability. If Cam has three rushes of 10-plus yards, he gets in the zone, Freight Train is then activated and he breaks every first tackle for the rest of the game until he is knocked out of the zone. To do so, the defense must either tackle him for a loss or force a fumble.

Considering the impact of Superstar X-Factor abilities and team ratings, here are the teams that should dominate online play.

New Orleans Saints

Team Rating: 87 Overall

Superstars: Michael Thomas (X-Factor), Drew Brees (X-Factor), Cameron Jordan (X-Factor), Alvin Kamara (X-Factor), Marshon Lattimore, Terron Armstead

The New Orleans Saints are one of just two teams with six Superstars. Given Sean Payton's playbook and the offense's tools, the Saints have been a dominant Madden team for years. Superstar Zone abilities should only amplify that for Madden 20.

Drew Brees is one of only two quarterbacks with the Fearless ability, which enables his passer accuracy to be unaffected by pocket pressure. Alvin Kamara is one of only two running backs with the Satellite ability, enabling him to win every RAC and possession reception against single coverage. Similarly, Michael Thomas has the Double Me ability, ensuring that he secures aggressive catches against single coverage.

Combine that offensive potency with two defensive superstars, and you have a nasty squad.

Dallas Cowboys

Team Rating: 88 Overall

Superstars: Ezekiel Elliott (X-Factor), Byron Jones (X-Factor), DeMarcus Lawrence (X-Factor), Leighton Vander Esch, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

The second team with six Superstars, the Dallas Cowboys also own the second-highest overall team rating in the game. Unimpeded by Ezekiel Elliott's or Byron Jones' contract negotiations, the virtual Cowboys should be a dominant team founded on defensive and offensive-line superstars.

Oh, and Zeke's Zone ability? First One Free gives him a high fake-out rate on his next juke, spin or hesitation move. Add on quarterback Dak Prescott's 82 speed rating, and you have a team that should be more dominant online than they are in real life.

Los Angeles Chargers

Team Rating: 85 Overall

Superstars: Philip Rivers (X-Factor), Melvin Gordon (X-Factor), Joey Bosa (X-Factor), Derwin James (X-Factor), Keenan Allen

Two dominant Superstar X-Factors on offense. Two dominant Superstar X-Factors on defense. And in the virtual world, there are no worries about Melvin Gordon's contract situation or the lack of fans outside of San Diego. The Los Angeles Chargers should be filthy in Madden 20 online play.

Rivers has the Fearless ability, Gordon has First One Free and Madden gave the 6'4" Mike Williams an 89 speed rating to join Keenan Allen in terrorizing secondaries. Toss in Joey Bosa's Unstoppable Force ability, which enables him to win against a single blocker with any pass-rushing move. Yeesh.

Cleveland Browns

Team Rating: 83 Overall

Superstars: Odell Beckham Jr. (X-Factor), Myles Garrett (X-Factor), Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb, Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. catches everything, Baker Mayfield drops dimes and Nick Chubb can zoom (speed rating: 90).

The defensive front is led by Myles Garrett and its secondary by Denzel Ward. The Cleveland Browns have the superstars to blow out opponents despite what might seem like an unimpressive team rating.