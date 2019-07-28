The Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card

The Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match CardJuly 28, 2019
WrestleMania 36 is set to take place on April 5, 2020, and while that is still a long time from now, it's never too early to start making predictions.
The biggest pay-per-view of the year is also the longest, and that means there are more spots on the card than there would be for a normal PPV.
The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal are expected to take place again, but other than that, the show is wide-open.
The card will likely consist of between 12 and 15 total contests, and we are going to predict the five matches that could end up being the main events of WrestleMania 36.
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)
WrestleMania 35 saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte and Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles.
This was a defining moment in The Man's career and will forever be known as the first time the women's division headlined 'Mania.
Having Rowdy in the match gave it a lot of mainstream media attention, but now that Lynch and Flair have cemented themselves as the top stars in the division, they deserve a high-profile singles match at WrestleMania to cap off their feud.
WWE knows what it has with these two and has done a good job making sure they stay relevant. Unless one of them is injured between now and April, The Queen and The Man will likely end up back in the ring together.
Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Lynch and Flair have been major focal points for the women's division in 2019, but the other two members of The Four Horsewomen also deserve the spotlight.
We have not seen Sasha Banks on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 on April 7, but she is eventually going to return. And when she does, The Boss is going to want some gold.
Every time The Hugger has stepped into the ring with Banks, they have produced a classic, and this is going all the way back to their days in NXT.
Plenty of other women deserve a spot on the WrestleMania card, but the marketability of Banks vs. Bayley and Flair vs. Lynch would be too good for WWE to pass up.
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman was the breakout star of 2018. WWE had him participate in several memorable segments, featuring vehicles being tipped over, stages being destroyed and other feats of incredible strength.
However, 2019 has not been as good for The Monster Among Men. He has had to take time off to deal with injuries and has yet to win a singles title despite being portrayed as one of the most dominant forces in the company.
There is a good chance Brock Lesnar will lose the Universal Championship before 'Mania. If he does, he and Strowman need to have a non-title singles match so The Monster can finally slay The Beast.
They don't need a belt for this to be one of the main attractions on the card. All they need is a stipulation that would allow them to fight throughout the arena, and they would tear the house down—both literally and figuretively.
Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Jon Moxley probably won't return to WWE anytime soon, if ever, and that means we might never see another Shield reunion.
But that doesn't mean WWE is going to keep apart Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. In fact, there is a good chance they end up feuding on and off for the rest of their careers.
We have seen The Big Dog and The Beast Slayer have numerous matches wherein Rollins was a heel, but it would be so much more interesting if he became the underdog and Reigns became a villain.
Management has a long time to work on this storyline, so the heel turn could happen slowly over the course of several months before Rollins realizes they no longer see eye to eye.
Reigns and Rollins are two of the pillars of WWE programming and will continue to be that way for a long time. Their rivalry could become the modern version of The Rock vs. Steve Austin if they have singles matches at a few WrestleManias.
Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)
Kofi Kingston has continued to build momentum since winning the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, and there is a good chance he will hold on to the belt until next year's 'Mania.
The fans love him, the company loves him and other Superstars love him. Kingston is the perfect ambassador for WWE. He needs an opponent who can match him on every level, and only a few names come to mind.
AJ Styles is at the top of the list of potential challengers for Kingston's title, and putting them in the ring together at the biggest show of the year is a no-brainer.
It wouldn't matter who ended up leaving with the WWE Championship because everyone would be a winner for getting to witness them headline WrestleMania 36.
