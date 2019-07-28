The Way-Too-Early Projections for WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place on April 5, 2020, and while that is still a long time from now, it's never too early to start making predictions.

The biggest pay-per-view of the year is also the longest, and that means there are more spots on the card than there would be for a normal PPV.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Women's Battle Royal are expected to take place again, but other than that, the show is wide-open.

The card will likely consist of between 12 and 15 total contests, and we are going to predict the five matches that could end up being the main events of WrestleMania 36.