Eagles News: Ex-Cowboys, Chiefs CB Orlando Scandrick Signs 1-Year Contract

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 27, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 13: Defensive back Orlando Scandrick #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs protests to the back judge on a defensive penalty call during a play against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 13, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are addressing their cornerback depth by signing Orlando Scandrick to a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Scandrick worked out with the Eagles earlier in the day.

News of the signing comes hours after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Philadelphia cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc will be sidelined for "the next several weeks while he deals with a foot sprain," but no surgery is required.

Scandrick spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs where he played 15 games (seven starts) and tallied 44 tackles (38 solo), 13 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble.

The 32-year-old was drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, and he played in Dallas until 2017. As a Cowboy, Scandrick appeared in 125 games (69 starts) and posted 399 tackles (353 solo), 63 passes defended, eight picks and seven forced fumbles.

The Eagles adding Scandrick comes after their cornerback group was ravaged by injury in 2018. At one point in late November, ESPN's Tim McManus relayed that the team had to have wide receivers play cornerback in practice.

Those affected by injuries throughout the season included Jalen Mills (foot), Ronald Darby (ACL), Rasul Douglas (knee), Avonte Maddox (knee) and Sidney Jones (hamstring).

According to NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt, Darby hasn't practiced yet in 2019, while Mills begins the team's training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

While LeBlanc is reportedly expected to be ready for the season, the Eagles were shown every reason last season to add as much depth as possible.

