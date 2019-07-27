Braves' Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis Placed on IL with Foot, Wrist Injuries

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - APRIL 24: Nick Markakis #22 and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves look on during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 24, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Reds won 9-7 in 12 innings. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Nick Markakis;Dansby Swanson
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday they have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson (right foot injury) and outfielder Nick Markakis (fractured left wrist) on the 10-day injured list.

Atlanta activated starting pitcher Max Fried from the IL and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers to fill the voids on the 25-man roster.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Twins Shatter Another Record

    They're officially the fastest team to 200 HRs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Twins Shatter Another Record

    They're officially the fastest team to 200 HRs

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Markakis’ Injury Puts a Damper on a Big Win in Philly

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Markakis’ Injury Puts a Damper on a Big Win in Philly

    Talking Chop
    via Talking Chop

    Braves Targeting Pitching from Royals, Rangers

    Atlanta Braves logo
    Atlanta Braves

    Braves Targeting Pitching from Royals, Rangers

    TC Zencka
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Exec: Bryce 'Good, Not Great'

    📉 B/R explores Harper's struggles 💰 Hitting .256 in year 1 of $330M deal 🤔 Can Philly's star live up to the contract?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Exec: Bryce 'Good, Not Great'

    📉 B/R explores Harper's struggles 💰 Hitting .256 in year 1 of $330M deal 🤔 Can Philly's star live up to the contract?

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report