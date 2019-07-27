Braves' Dansby Swanson, Nick Markakis Placed on IL with Foot, Wrist Injuries

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday they have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson (right foot injury) and outfielder Nick Markakis (fractured left wrist) on the 10-day injured list.

Atlanta activated starting pitcher Max Fried from the IL and recalled outfielder Adam Duvall from the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers to fill the voids on the 25-man roster.

