Now-or-Never 2019 MLB Trade Deadline Deals to Supercharge Contenders

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Wednesday afternoon represents every contender's last chance to make a major acquisition prior to MLB's lone trade deadline. With powerhouses vying for supremacy and fringe playoff candidates fighting for survival, no contender can afford to stay idle.

While the wild-card spots keep more than half of MLB's squads in the mix, the division races aren't nearly as gripping. As of Sunday, every leader outside of the American League Central and National League Central brandished a lead of at least 5.5 games.

As a result, FanGraphs ascribes each of them higher than 97 percent chances of reaching the playoffs. Some observers may see this as an excuse to sit back and preserve the status quo, but these title hopefuls should instead make moves to ensure October success.

Other squads, of course, must merely worry about advancing.

Whatever the case, their areas of need don't differ much. Pitching is the common thread for most World Series hopefuls. This desire has created a seller's market that has plenty of high-profile hurlers inhabiting the hot stove.

These deals vary in terms of likelihood and necessity, but let's examine some acquisitions that would provide contenders an extra burst near the finish line.