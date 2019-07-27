Ex-Clubhouse Attendant's Lawsuit Alleges Tigers Allowed Culture of Racism

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Derrell Coleman II, a former clubhouse attendant with the Detroit Tigers, filed a lawsuit Thursday that alleged "a culture of racism was tolerated by the upper echelons of management as African American employees were treated differently than their similarly situated white counterparts."

Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press provided details of the lawsuit, which was filed in Michigan's Wayne County Third Circuit Court. Coleman, an African American who worked for the club in 2017 and 2018, previously said former Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio had made "discriminatory remarks" toward him.

Detroit announced Bosio was fired in June 2018 after an investigation into Coleman's initial allegation, which stated the former coach called him a "monkey":

"Effective immediately, the Detroit Tigers have terminated the contract of pitching coach Chris Bosio for his insensitive comments that violated club policy and his uniform employee contract. The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The club will have no further comment on this matter."

Coleman said the club tried to get him to sign an "affidavit in support of the organization" before his departure. The Tigers released a statement to the Detroit Free Press through a spokesperson about the lawsuit:

"When this allegation was first brought to the attention of club management, we took swift and immediate action. We strongly refute the allegations against our organization made in Thursday's filing. We hold all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior and workplace harassment."

Coleman alleged multiple team officials, including assistant general manager David Chadd, promised him career opportunities within the MLB franchise but didn't follow through, per Fenech. He was informed in January the team was "going in a different direction."

The 22-year-old also said in the lawsuit he believes the Tigers "took advantage" of the fact that he suffers from Asperger's Syndrome.

Coleman is seeking over $25,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Bosio told Bob Nightengale of USA Today following his dismissal that he planned to hire an attorney to explore a wrongful termination lawsuit and denied using "monkey" in a "racial and disparaging context," saying it was directed toward white pitcher Daniel Stumpf.

No update has been provided on whether Bosio pursued legal action.